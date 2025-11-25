Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome and Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Muni Long’s viral “Delulu” skits featured a Mariah Carey look-alike, sparking fan backlash online.

She addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying she meant no disrespect.

The skit referenced Carey’s earlier comment about not liking others performing her songs.

Muni Long almost had us there. On Monday (Nov. 24), the “Made For Me” singer responded to claims on social media insisting she disrespected Mariah Carey in two skits promoting “Delulu.”

In one video shared on her socials, a Carey look-alike — aka Miss MC — offered to grace Muni with a rendition of the song, which originally dropped in October. “Oh, please, it would be my pleasure,” the Revenge artist said.

After giving Muni Long some unsolicited advice about how she should perform the record, Miss MC made her exit, saying she wasn’t “getting paid enough” to be there. Moments later, Muni stated, “I just don’t like when other people sing my songs,” cleverly referencing Carey’s previous comments about the “Hrs & Hrs” hitmaker performing “We Belong Together” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I’m very honored and flattered that she did it,” Carey told GQ in September. “I love Muni Long, she's a great person... but I just don't like people doing my songs.”

In the second skit, the “Waste No Time” singer reacted to Miss MC showing up at her rehearsal. “Man, can y’all believe MC came to my rehearsal today? ’Cause I’m that girl,” she said. The Carey lookalike then appeared behind her and added, “I’m that girl, but we love everyone,” before giving her a playful push.

Fans thought it might’ve been shade toward Carey, but Muni Long quickly shut that down. “Y’all don’t be delulu,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “I would never disrespect Queen Mariah!!!!!! Forever a Lamb.”

Muni and Carey previously collaborated on “Made For Me (Remix).” In her aforementioned conversation with GQ, the five-time Grammy winner said, “When Muni had her song, and I added my verse, I was into it. I really liked it. I remember exactly where I was when I was writing it. I loved it.”

In related news, Muni Long teamed up with LUDMILLA on “Tudo Igual” and Zara Larsson on “Midnight Sun” earlier this month.