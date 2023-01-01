Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images, and Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, 4batz, BossMan Dlow Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated Hip Hop and R&B the way they should be. On Monday (March 17) night, the biggest names in music gathered at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, with GloRilla, SZA, BossMan Dlow and many more taking home awards.

Starting with the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year Award, GloRilla came out victorious among her stiff competition. The “TGIF” rapper was up against Travis Scott, Drake, Future and Kendrick Lamar. Speaking of the Compton native, his “Not Like Us” — which saw five Grammy Award wins back in February — nabbed Hip Hop Song of the Year.

As for the genre’s Best New Artist category, BossMan Dlow became a first-time winner. Also vying for the award were “rock your hips” hitmaker 310babii, BigXthaPlug, sexy drill front-runner Cash Cobain and Jordan Adetunji, who was seemingly placed in the wrong nomination pool to begin with. The London-born singer blew up with the mega-viral “KEHLANI,” so one of the R&B categories likely would’ve been more fitting.

When it came to R&B Artist of the Year, SZA secured the well-earned title following her chart-topping LANA release and Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. She beat out Usher, Chris Brown, Muni Long and Victoria Monét — all of whom had incredible runs last year.

Best New Artist for R&B went to 4batz, the Dallas crooner who won many of us over with 2023’s “act ii: date @ 8” and subsequent singles like “act iii: on god? (she like)” and “roll da dice.” Meanwhile, Muni Long took home the R&B Song of the Year award for “Made For Me,” one of the many ballads TikTok couldn’t get enough of in 2024.

It’s not often that artists outside of the usual mainstream favorites get their flowers at major award shows, but the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, fortunately, gave them their due shine. Take a look at all the Hip Hop and R&B winners below.

Hip Hop Song of the Year

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

GloRilla (Winner)

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip Hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow (Winner)

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me” – Muni Long (Winner)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@” – Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA (Winner)

Usher

Victoria Monét

Best New Artist (R&B)

4batz (Winner)

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta