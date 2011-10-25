Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images and Brett Carlsen / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long and Mike Tyson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Muni Long met Mike Tyson, though it wasn’t in the way she had in mind. On Thursday (Dec. 26), during Scott Evan’s “House Guest,” the Grammy Award-winning songstress looked back on her accidentally walking in on the boxing legend playing the piano, of all things.

When asked about the quickest song she’s ever written, Long detailed the process behind Chris Brown’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” from 2012’s Fortune. She recalled being at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas: “We were going crazy. Mike Tyson was in the other room, playing the piano.”

She then revealed he was in the studio with “Party Rock Anthem” creators LMFAO. “I guess they invited Mike,” Long shared. “So, I went looking for my group because sometimes people disappear — it’s Vegas. I opened the door, and Mike’s just there, and he looks up. I just backed out slowly.”

“I didn’t say nothing. I didn’t say a word. I [was] just like, ‘This motherf**ker is playing the piano. What the hell?’ It was like The Hangover, literally. He’s got these big tattoos,” she lightheartedly explained. “He didn’t look angry, but I didn’t want to find out.”

For context, Tyson made a cameo in the 2009 comedy, which starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis. In one scene, the trio walked in on the boxer sitting in front of the piano while listening to Phil Colin’s “In the Air Tonight.” He subsequently knocked one of them out for stealing his pet tiger.

In August, Long shared her eagerly awaited fourth studio album, Revenge. It housed her viral “Made For Me,” “Leave My Baby Tonight” featuring GloRilla and “Make Me Forget,” to name a few. The project is up for Best R&B Album at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. She’s also vying for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance.