Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Normani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While many people were focused on the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, or getting tipsy at the bar listening to Shaboozey, R&B had yet another impactful year. Thanks to Usher starting the year off as Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer, 2024 was major from the smooth genre.

After brief hiatuses, artists like Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Kehlani unleashed new music to their fans’ delight. The new generation of popular R&B artists like Muni Long, Isaiah Falls, Normani and Dylan Sinclair delivered some heat to continue establishing themselves in the industry. Lastly, Trevor Jackson, Chlöe and Leon Thomas proved that they are just as talented on the mic as they are on television.

While Hip Hop is seemingly facing a monumental shift of power, R&B is in a great place. Many dope projects dropped this year, so Rap-Up ranked the top 11 R&B albums of 2024 for fans to enjoy. Take a look at the list below!

11. Trevor Jackson — It’s Complicated

While Trevor Jackson is known for his dynamic acting ability and his viral T-Mixes, he won many fans over with his 2024 album, It’s Complicated. Though the project’s title is straight to the point, Jackson chose to tell the story of a man looking to court a woman who has a boyfriend. The story of a side chick has been told before, but you rarely hear the prospective of “Guy On The Side.” Boasting exciting features from Young Money Entertainment’s Lil Twist, R&B superstar Eric Bellinger and many others, Jackson paints a movie-like theme for fans to follow throughout his newest full-length effort.

10. Normani — DOPAMINE

Fans anxiously waited for a full-length release from Normani, and the Atlanta native finally delivered her debut album, DOPAMINE in June. The cover art showcases the former Fifth Harmony group member on a rocket, which perfectly encapsulates where her career is headed — to the moon. The talented songstress tagged Cardi B, James Blake, Gunna and Brandy to help bring her first solo album to life. Tracks like “All Yours” and “Big Boy” mark the high points of the momentous project.

9. Isaiah Falls — Drugs n’ Lullabies

It is no secret that “FLORIDA BABY” was one of the year's hottest songs. Falls captured the hearts and minds of fans worldwide before unveiling his newest album, Drugs n’ Lullabies. While there are thousands of songs dropping daily, the high-pitched crooner found a way to cut through the noise and secure major co-signs from the industry’s top stars and executives. “GOLD ON MY TEETH” and “DIVA” easily became earworms, helping Falls continue his seamless rise to prominence.

8. PARTYNEXTDOOR — PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PND further proved that he is gunning for the crown of toxic king with PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), the fourth installment in the OVO Sound signee’s most popular album series. As his first project in four years, the 14-track LP boasts zero features. Songs like “C h e e r s” and “N o C h i l l” emulate the nostalgic sound that helped PND become one of the most popular new age R&B superstars. Outside of his albums, the Canadian singer is known for penning tracks for elite artists such as DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Drake. Alongside sparking a massive conversation with its NSFW album cover, P4 was good enough for fans to give him a pass for his lengthy hiatus.

7. Dylan Sinclair — FOR THE BOY IN ME

Sinclair is following in the footsteps of talented creatives like Drake, PND, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and more. The Toronto-bred singer’s mission is to shake up the R&B space. FOR THE BOY IN ME is an ode to his younger self, diving into the deepest parts of who he is to expose himself to his listeners in a way like never before. Fans have already been embracing standout cuts from the sultry 12-song project, including “LEMON TREES,” “IMY” and “CREW > BOO.”

6. Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Lucky Daye has a signature sound that he has been building over the years. Interestingly enough, Algorithm helped him cement himself further as a star. His tour in support of the album has been the talk of R&B social media, securing co-signs from cultural icons like Melyssa Ford, Joe Budden and many others. The 14-track project features Teddy Swims and RAYE, and songs like “Blame,” “Think Different” and “That’s You” have all become fan-favorites.

5. Kehlani — While We Wait 2

Kehlani has had one of her biggest years in music. While CRASH was considered her major label album release this year, While We Wait 2 was the project her fans enjoyed the most. After releasing both projects, the songstress went on a sold-out arena tour with FLO and rising Hip Hop MC Anycia. Known for her bedroom-friendly voice, the “After Hours” recording artist tagged Lucky Daye, FLO, Vince Staples, DESTIN CONRAD and more for the popular new body of work. “When He’s Not There” and “Clothes Off” are the two most streamed tracks.

4. Muni Long — Revenge

Long is becoming one of the most decorated R&B artists in music. Starting off as a popular songwriter for music’s top pop and R&B stars, the Def Jam Recordings signee is now carving her own lane in the industry.

Speaking on her second album, Revenge, she stated, “I’m trying to solidify myself as an R&B giant, and I’m confident enough to say it because I know we made some quality music. When you hear Revenge, I want you to feel like I did when I heard Maxwell’s first album. I hope my music can be a little bit of medicine. I promise you’ll feel better.”

Her single “Made For Me” boasts an off-kilter bridge that transformed how urban radio programmed records in today’s landscape. Her ability to utilize her vocal range and pair it with ominous production has helped her continue to dominate in every Grammy Awards category.

3. Chlöe — Trouble In Paradise

Chlöe is one of the most talented multi-hyphenates in the music industry. The popular singer, dancer and actress stunned fans with her growth on Trouble In Paradise. While the album seemingly dropped out of nowhere, fans of the Beyoncé signee were excited to hear what was on her mind. The bubbling R&B songstress called on Ty Dolla Sign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Jeremih and her sister, Halle Bailey, on her newest LP. “Nice Girls Finish Last” and “Rose” have become staples within Chlöe’s fanbase.

2. Leon Thomas — MUTT

Thomas burst onto the scene as the most promising act in R&B with his amazing and painfully honest project, MUTT. While most widely known for his early acting role as a co-star on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and co-writing credit on SZA’s Billboard chart-topping hit, “Snooze,” he has risen the ranks of R&B artists with his newest career-defining album. Songs like “MUTT,” “SAFE PLACE” and the Wale-assisted “FEELINGS ON SILENT” have been on repeat for fans of the burgeoning superstar. After serenading fans across the country as a supporting act for Blxst’s tour, the record producer has set out on his own nationwide headlining tour. MUTT has drawn comparisons to Frank Ocean’s culture-shifting album, c hannel ORANGE.

1. Bryson Tiller — Bryson Tiller

Tiller is back, and he significantly showcased his skills on his self-titled album. Like SZA’s SOS, the Kentucky native seamlessly weaved through various genres on the full-length project. Laced with top-tier production and impressive songwriting, the star broke his musical hiatus and unleashed multiple sounds to hold fans over for the foreseeable future. He teamed up with Victoria Monét on their radio-ready bop, “Persuasion,” highlighting their aptitude for songwriting at the highest levels. Tracks like “Ciao!,” “CALYPSO” and “Whatever She Wants” are proof that Tiller can always drop off a major hit whenever he’s ready. Whether discussing heartbreak or detailing his passion for a current relationship, the “Don’t” hitmaker shows that he’s evolved since first breaking into the music industry.