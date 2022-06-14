Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s no shortage of artists hopping in front of the microphone, whether it’s swinging in the middle of the block or posted up inside a proper studio. Founded by radio host Gabe P in 2018, “On The Radar” veers toward the latter. Though mostly known as a platform for underground talent and newcomers, it has steadily grown into a cultural touchstone — thanks in part to heavyweights like Drake, Big Sean, Ice Spice and Lil Yachty stepping into the booth with some much-welcomed bars.

Over time, the definition of a "freestyle" has changed in more than one way, especially with a lot of acts using the moment to recite unreleased songs or mumble off the dome. Still, there’s a certain joy in that creative liberty, something artists like Cash Cobain, Jorjiana and Benji Blue Bills have leaned into.

Rap-Up rounded up some of our favorite “On The Radar” freestyles. Take a look at them below.

1. Drake and Central Cee

There’s perhaps no better co-sign than a Drake co-sign. In July 2023, amid his extensive “It’s All A Blur Tour,” the Canadian hitmaker stopped by “On The Radar” with U.K. phenom Central Cee, of all people. As of 2025, it’s the only form of collaboration we’ve seen between the pair, but they made every single minute count. Their performance also features name-dropping galore, with Julius Caesar, Tarzan, Baby M and plenty more being mentioned in the nearly five-minute clip.

On top of that, just about every line the artists drop is destined to be either some Instagram caption, late-night thought or random lyric stuck in your head: “I'm trynna be under your breasts like peas and rice, you never get treated nice,” “Fool you once, that's fine, but you look dumb if you let them repeat it twice,” and “Told you I needed time, but really the truth is I don't believe in time.”

2. Samara Cyn

Samara Cyn has been on the rise, having caught well-earned attention with releases like “Katana,” “Sinner” and “Chrome.” To top off her 2024 run, the Tennessee-born rapper gets straight to it with lines about how they’re fiendin' for her “likе crack in the ’80s.” A few bars later, she spits, “Tell these broke b**ches pay attention 'cause that s**t free / And make sure you applaud when I'm on the TV.” Those are some fitting lyrics from a rapper who’s clearly on the come up.

3. 41

Made up of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and Tata, 41 created an “On The Radar” freestyle that’s among the most watched of them all, which makes sense given the trio’s ascent and the show’s deep ties to New York. Somewhat unsurprisingly, the group makes quite a few basketball references — “Damn, on court like a Piston, quick draw, I got PTSD” and “I'm like Carter, I'm shootin' with Magic” are two of the most impressive — before name-dropping some of rap’s biggest female stars like Latto and Nicki Minaj. Considering drill’s momentum and the stars it keeps churning out, 41’s performance is hard not to love.

4. Bktherula

Bktherula’s second freestyle is one of those rare occasions where an artist’s sequel leaves the first in the dust. Sporting a “Better Than You Remember” tee, the Atlanta rapper blazes through a reworked version of a VANO 3000’s “Running Away” instrumental, courtesy of skaiwater. Between the Kobe Bryant nod (“Kobe, I got 24 in the bank”) and her background dancers — which are definitely one of the more fun aspects of the impromptus — Bktherula reminded everyone she can really rap.

5. LAZER DIM 700

From a technical standpoint, LAZER DIM 700 has the majority of the competition beat off lyrical dexterity alone. “Hundred-round drum, s**t like some titties / Look at my drip, I got that blicky,” he lets loose before launching into what feels like one long asthma attack over the lightning-fast production. The Georgia native rarely ever lets up on a beat, so chances are, taking it all in on the first listen might be a challenge.

6. KARRAHBOOO

KARRAHBOOO spent much of 2024 as a formidable presence in Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys, but after parting ways with the “One Night” rapper, she’s worked overtime to prove she can stand on her own. Her “On The Radar” freestyle was definitely a major step in that direction. She references Atlanta stalwarts Metro Boomin and Lil Baby, plus a not-so-tasteful bar about Chrisean Rock allegedly hitting Blueface over the head with a Hennessy bottle.

7. Ice Spice

Ice Spice may not be a lyrical genius, but there’s just something about rapping over a slow-paced drill beat that feels like her sweet spot. “In the еnd that I know that I'm good / Understand that I'm misunderstood / And the plan to get bro out the hood,” the Bronx star belts out on the RIOTUSA-produced beat. Substance-wise, she might not have much to offer, but sometimes freestyles are just to let emotions loose and have a bit of fun. That said, the impromptu verse was so good that it joined records like “Deli” and “In Ha Mood” on the deluxe version of Like..?

8. Benji Blue Bills

Benji Blue Bills, who skyrocketed in popularity with the BNYX-produced “Aye Rage,” sounds exactly the same in the studio as he does when freestyling in the green room, or maybe even a little better. He unloads slick threats about stepping on his competition and a Barry Bonds bar, as if rap hasn’t exhausted the man entirely. Despite that, Benji Blue Bills’ presence is tough to ignore anytime he’s behind the mic.

9. K3

While K3 might look nice, the self-coined “ms. crashout” is not one to play with, and she makes that crystal clear in her freestyle. “Look around, you hear that chopper sound, that mean K3 in town / Pretty face, but I still rock a mask, on a mission, b**ch / Pretty ribbon wrapped around my strap, I’m on some princess s**t,” she fires off after throwing up a heart and blowing a few kisses at the camera. If nothing else, she’s proving herself to be a strong contender for princess of the underground.

10. Big Sean

In support of his sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, Big Sean pulled up to the neon-lit room to drop some bars. Along with a suspected Ye diss — which the Detroit rapper later denied — he dished out nods to Pan-Africanist Dr. Umar Johnson and interracial relationships, Metro Boomin’s fame producer tag and more over Aaliyah’s “If Your Girl Only Knew” instrumental.

11. Jorjiana

A few months before her GloRilla-assisted “ILBB2” remix, Jorjiana stepped into the green room with something close to a blueprint of her potential in late 2024. The Indiana newcomer leads with the same “uh-huh, uh-huh” that makes her breakout record so addictive, then follows it up with bars about her right-hand man switching up and sliding off in an all-black truck like the president. She’s not the most lyrical, but her freestyle is a reminder that rap doesn’t always have to be, especially when the delivery is fun.

12. Dave Blunts

Before performing at the final annual Juice WRLD Day — and subsequently trading shots with Snoop Dogg — Dave Blunts skated circles around his freestyle. Over the span of a minute and some change, the “The Cup” hitmaker delivered syrup-soaked one-liners about codeine and a few controversial swipes that would probably make Ye crack a rare smile.

13. Cash Cobain and Chow Lee

Cash Cobain has been on “On The Radar” a handful of times, most notably for his concert experience in which he performed “Fisherrr” and “Dunk Contest.” However, there is something especially chaotic about the self-coined Slizzy Smalls trading lines with frequent collaborator Chow Lee during their first visit to the show. Of course, the two delivered endless horny bars about their exes, sneaky links and everything in between.

14. Maiya The Don

Brooklyn’s own Maiya The Don is lyrically confident and still somehow left out of way too many conversations when it comes to women in Hip Hop. “Giuseppes what I rock, n**ga / In the pool with all my jewels, feeling like I’m Pac, n**ga,” she dished out in reference to the late rap legend’s iconic bathtub pics. The freestyle runs close to four minutes — lasting longer than most artists who step up to the plate alone — and includes a well-timed beat switch.