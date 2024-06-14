Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most talked-about, streamed and studied rappers of his generation. Straight out of Louisiana, NBA YoungBoy stepped onto the scene with pain in his voice and weight on his shoulders. He turned trauma into tape after tape, giving the world music that’s extremely raw, chaotic, vulnerable and brutally honest. His rise wasn’t fueled by radio hits; instead, he ran up the YouTube bag and found his audience. He dropped mixtapes like he had something to prove, and he did. He’s someone who speaks the truth when nobody else will.

The “Make No Sense” rapper has a catalog so thick, even fans admit they haven’t heard every song. But don’t let the quantity fool you; there’s real depth in the music. Yes, he has hits, but if you only know him from his charting tracks, you’re missing the full story. NBA YoungBoy’s best work is often buried in album cuts, mixtape gems and records that never went viral but resonated deeply.

In his music, you hear the paranoia, heartbreak, hunger, and wisdom of someone who’s lived 10 lives in half the time. These deep cuts are essential. They show you who NBA YoungBoy really is beyond the headlines and the hits.

Here are 10 of NBA YoungBoy’s realest deep cuts, straight from the heart of his catalog.

1. No Switch

Best Bars: “Then I switch to Bob the Builder / Take a b**ch then body build her / They know I like bodies, I catch bodies wit' the slimest n**gas / They know I be wildin', from my mama house, I shot a n**ga / F**k it, shoulda split his fitted / All these p**sy n**gas talkin' 'bout them switches.”

2. Shadows

Family over everything: “I be up in my feelings all the time, I'm a sad n**ga / And you the type that I can't f**k if I can't laugh with you / Give a f**k 'bout who you is, I'm only breakin' bread with my n**gas / You ain't Fat Black or Baby Joe / I don't give a f**k if I did time with you.”

3. How You Want It

NBA Lover Boy: “If she ain't there, I don't appear / Where you at? I'll be right there / I pay that cost to fly a Lear / My n**gas got bad b**ches, be around me / They all wanna f**k on a n**ga / Sometimes I get dirty / Sometimes I think of you and tell 'em, ‘Don't touch on a n**ga.’"

4. Valuable Pain

A YN apology: “I'ma say I'm sorry for all of the s**t that I had did / And I'm thankful for that s**t that you had done while we was kids / Been puttin' my soul up in this music and I'm hopin' that you hear it / I'm steady screamin' 4K Trey, I'm trynna split a n**ga wig.”

5. Shotta Soul

Positive affirmations: “Had some problems, but that's what made me who I am today /

They was tearin' me down, I ain't never break / Interrogation, I ain't never say / N**ga got hit up with that Drac' / I'm from the 'hood, you break the rules, you got to pay / I done made it on my own, say, ‘Amen’ / I'm protected everywhere I go.”

6. In Control

NBA’s permanent mood: “Money on your head, I get you bankrolled / I'll whack your mammy and your daddy if you ain't know / She actin' classy, throw some money on a stank h** / I pull up actin' with that ratchet in my raincoat.”

7. Akbar

Player Rules 101: “B**ch I'm straight up out them trenches, I ain't never had a heart / And I’m plugged in the socket, I ain’t never had a cord / And you want them fancy things so you better play your part / Told that b**ch, ‘You don't work then I swear you gon' starve.’”

8. Dis & That

Do you rap or do you tweet ‘cause I can’t tell: “Man, tell that YouTuber or streamer, whatever he is, stop playing wit' me, b**ch / You n**gas ain't layin' like that, know them gunners layin' wit' me, b**ch / I ain't got no Instagram, no social media, I wasn't talkin' to your b**ch.”

9. Sneaking

Success and paranoia: “I pop a pill and feel how I should / I should give a whole mill' to my hood / I done made it out the streets, b**ch, I'm good / If you try take somethin' from me, I wish you would.”

10. Dirty Stick

I love you, but I’m toxic too: “She see I got that s**t up in me / Now she want me to beat her in / Beefin' with my b**ch, so how I'm comin' / I want you and your friend.”