Image Image Credit Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

President Donald Trump officially pardoned YoungBoy Never Broke Again, closing the federal gun case for which he was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

The rapper thanked Trump, "pardon czar" Alice Marie Johnson and his legal team for helping him move forward.

With his legal issues behind him, NBA YoungBoy is gearing up for the “Make America Slime Again Tour.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially off the hook for his federal gun charges, and he’s got Donald Trump to thank for it. On Wednesday (May 28), the 47th U.S. President pardoned the “Outside Today” rapper along with a handful of other individuals.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father and as an artist. This moment means a lot,” NBA YoungBoy wrote via his Instagram Stories later that evening.

He continued, “It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this.” NBA YoungBoy also made sure to thank his lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for “all [her] hard work to make this possible,” and gave a special shout-out to “pardon czar” Alice Marie Johnson.

In December 2024, NBA YoungBoy pleaded guilty to his involvement in a Utah pharmacy drug ring. He was initially facing felony identity fraud and felony forgery charges that were ultimately reduced to misdemeanors. Luckily for the Top artist, he avoided prison time in that case.

However, just one month later, he received a 23-month sentence and five years' probation for two federal gun charges. One of which stemmed from an April 2024 house raid in which authorities found a semi-automatic pistol in his Utah home. The other originated from his 2020 arrest in Louisiana for possession of a firearm. According to The Guardian, the rapper reached an agreement with prosecutors, acknowledging that he had a handgun while filming a music video in Baton Rouge.

Despite his legal hurdles, NBA YoungBoy seemed to remain optimistic about 2025. On May 15, he announced his “Make America Slime Again Tour.” The trek is slated to begin in Dallas on Sept. 1 before sweeping through major cities like Los Angeles, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and New Orleans. With DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and k3 billed as supporting acts, the tour is expected to wrap up on Oct. 22 in Birmingham, Alabama.

It’s been ages since NBA YoungBoy was last on the road, so he’ll likely have plenty of new material to work with. In March, he released More Leaks, and last year, fans got another full-length drop with I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders.

With his legal battles now behind him and a new tour on the horizon, NBA YoungBoy is stepping into a fresh chapter. Whether on stage or in the studio, he’s seemingly planning to move forward with purpose — and the culture is watching.