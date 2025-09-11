Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ne-Yo and his girlfriends attend the Ologo Golf Tournament at Eagles Landing Country Club Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ne-Yo popped up on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” stream on Wednesday (Sept. 10) and, between gifting Cenat pieces from his new golf line and a quick “So Sick” sing-along, the R&B star spoke about his romantic lifestyle. “My love life is phenomenal. I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies who move with me on a regular. They’re actually here,” he told Cenat and the crew, adding that the women were waiting in the green room.

Pressed on how he arrived at the decision, Ne-Yo connected it to lessons learned after his divorce. “I’m 45 years old. At this point in my life, everything I do is about what’s best for me, what’s best for my kids [and] what’s best for my tribe,” he explained.

The decorated talent continued, “I was married before this, to one woman. Things didn’t go well. I made my mistakes, we got divorced … and I told myself at that moment, I ain’t lying to nobody about nothing ever again.” He said one of his current partners “was kind of already around,” and that he set expectations plainly: “Listen … I rock with you. But it ain’t just you. I also rock with her, and her, and her … If you with it, let’s rock. If you’re not, that’s cool too. No love lost.”

Ne-Yo also described the household dynamics — and the furniture required. When asked about sleeping arrangements, he revealed, “I have an Alaskan King … like two California Kings next to each other … You gotta get that mattress made.” As for boundaries, he framed the quintet as a single unit. “We are in a relationship together,” he stated. “All five of us are in a relationship.” The singer said each partner brings something distinct to the table — from the “reliable one” to the “eclectic” dancer — and emphasized that happiness is the priority. “You got to do what works for you,” the Grammy Award winner expressed. “I’m doing it, and it works.”

The visit doubled as a mini masterclass in Ne-Yo’s catalog and songwriting résumé. He rated Cenat's impromptu vocals (“On a real stage, out of 10, I’m going to give you a strong seven”), then delivered a crisp run of “So Sick.” Elsewhere, he recounted the real-life inspiration behind Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” praised current stars like Don Toliver and SZA, and told a standout story about meeting Michael Jackson.