Kai Cenat is officially becoming a playable character in Fortnite, and if anyone’s more hyped about it than him, it’s Tylil James, who will also get own emote dance in the game. On Wednesday (Sept. 10) night, the two streamers shared their live reaction during Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” livestream.

“Oh my God!” Tylil shouted. “That s**t [says] my name. A n**ga said why would I get my name tatted on me… because it’s in Fortnite, that’s why I got it,” he added, before telling Cenat’s viewers to drop “W’s in the f**king chat.”

“You don’t understand this s**t because so [many] amazing things [have] happened in your life, but I’m a n**ga that used to play Fortnite OD,” Tylil explained to Cenat.

The emote dance is paired with 070 Shake’s intro from Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes,” which Cenat revealed required the rapper's personal approval: “Kanye himself had to sign off on this, chat,” Cenat revealed. See their reactions below.

Fans can finally get their hands on Cenat’s playable Fortnite character starting Friday (Sept. 12) at 8 p.m. ET. His default skin includes a white tank top, red camo shorts and a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro OG “Bred” sneakers. The skin also features the Lil’ Cenat Back Bling, which includes his beloved hamster.

The full bundle also comes with extras like the AMP Zap Pickaxe and a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, which players can drive in-game.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” began on Sept. 1 with none other than Kim Kardashian as its first guest. Since then, he’s welcomed the likes of Mariah Carey, Keke Palmer, Marlon Wayans, Winnie Harlow and La La Anthony.

In terms of musicians, Ice Spice and Latto stopped by last week to promote their first-ever collaboration, “Gyatt.” Kehlani, the Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims have also made appearances on the stream.