On Friday (Sept. 20), Nicki Minaj apologized to photographer Grizz — aka Alex Loucas — after she knocked a camera out of his hands during her San Antonio performance the previous day (Sept. 19).

The "FTCU" rapper mistook Grizz for a “Peeping Tom” filming her from a bad angle, as seen in a clip circulating online, and kicked the photographer. He responded, “Ow, that’s me! No!” Reposting the video via Twitter, Minaj captioned, "This is one of the craziest things we’ve ever captured. Y’all [please] look at this."

Shortly after the incident, Minaj took to Instagram to explain what happened and make things right. “The fact that I thought Grizz, one of my [favorite people] in all the land, was a Peeping Tom and began stomping him out,” she wrote. “Grizz, my apologies. I love you.”

Elsewhere in the post, the Queen artist expressed her love for the fans who attended the show: "Texas, you are beautiful in every way. If you only knew how bright you shine through, I’ll never forget this night. For the rest of my life. Wishing God’s divine blessings on each and every person who came out to support."

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is expected to complete two back-to-back dates in Los Angeles starting on Saturday (Sept. 21) night. From there, Minaj will make stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and St. Louis, among other major cities.

Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded was supposed to be released on Sept. 13, but Minaj revealed she’s decided to scrap it and move forward with Pink Friday 3 instead. “I’ve decided to do a brand-new album,” she announced on Sept. 15. “I’ll announce the new date within the next couple [of] weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.”

“As my first album as [Papa Bear’s] mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order... one or two songs is no big deal, but [adding] five to seven songs feels a little sloppy right now,” Minaj further explained.