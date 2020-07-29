Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is seemingly in legal trouble following the news of a fan suing her for $5 million after citing public embarrassment as the reason for the lawsuit.

TMZ reported, “The New York rapper was named as a defendant in the suit filed by plaintiff Tameer Peak in L.A. Superior Court – and the allegations paint Nicki as a full-blown bully.” According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Peak refers to himself as one of Minaj’s most ardent followers for the past 15 years and claims he helped her career by promoting her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2.

Peak later claimed that he was beaten by her husband, Kenneth Petty, and she has also invited him to her hotel just to embarrass him in front of 100,000 live viewers on her social media account. He exclaimed, she sent him a direct message about the altercation and asked him to not speak about her anymore.

Representatives for Minaj stated, “Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail. He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

One fan on social media exclaimed, “This was dumb? Lmao that countersuit gon be a muf**ka.. bcus not only was he at EVERY tour show, there’s SEVERAL videos of him also standing outside the arena WAITING for Nicki Minaj to drive by? And he talks about her 24/7 online, which is honestly a form of stalking.”

The “FTCU” rapper is known for her strong fan base. Unfortunately, it seems that although they love her to death, some of the relationships have been scorned over the years. It is unclear when the legal proceedings will happen, but it is not likely that this case will go to trial based on the history of claims of this nature.

Minaj is set to head back on tour to hit more cities for her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour." This time around, she will be bringing BIA and Tyga on the road with her. Check out the tour dates below!