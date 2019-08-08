Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj and her loyal fan base, The Barbs, are always having hilarious moments. Recently, the “Anaconda” emcee had to check one of her fans for saying that she looked like Hulk Hogan while on Instagram Live.

While the popular Queens, New York, rapper was obviously tickled by the statement, her friends laughing in the background of the video made the comment that much funnier. In the clip, after she read the comment out loud, she said, “You know what, [I am] blocking your a** motherf**ker. Hulk Hogan?! Uh uh, hunty!”

These comments came in combination with some heavy chuckles as she read through the mentions on the live stream. She was taking a break to connect with fans while on the second leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” This time around, she has brought BIA and Tyga as special guests on the road.

She recently showed love to up-and-coming artist Cleotrapa by following her on social media after her online debacle with Minaj-collaborator turned foe, Ice Spice. Minaj is known for being petty and it seems that trait has not left over the years.

In a new interview with Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion described her current relationship with Minaj. Although the two collaborated on “Hot Girl Summer,” earlier this year they traded diss tracks towards each other. When asked about the root of the issue, Meg mentioned, “I still, to this day, don’t know what the problem is. I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

It is unclear if the Harajuku Barbie will respond to her comments.