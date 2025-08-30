Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj at the 2025 Met Gala and Sabrian Carpenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Barbz now have a possible Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter collaboration to look forward to. On Friday (Aug. 29), the rapper showed love to “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry,” one of the new songs from the pop star’s latest album, Man’s Best Friend.

Minaj shared the record on her Instagram Stories, followed by Vogue’s Entertainment Director, Sergio Kletnoy, reposting it and writing, “My girls… [Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter], collab?” Carpenter reacted with a few heart emojis and the words “Love affair.”

The “FTCU” hitmaker then replied, “Don’t worry, [Sergio],” with a salute emoji. Minaj and Carpenter have exchanged plenty of love over the past year, especially during Short ‘n’ Sweet and DAYS BEFORE RODEO’s battle for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“This one’s for Nicki,” Carpenter tweeted on the heels of Scott releasing multiple versions of his LP to help secure the top spot. Minaj caught wind of the shout-out and returned the love during an Instagram Live later that night. “Shout out to Sabrina Carpenter. Shout out to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans,” she said.

Maybe the Minaj co-sign was the push she needed, considering the project narrowly edged out Scott’s reissue by just over a thousand in sales. Short ’n’ Sweet ultimately moved 362,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week.

Earlier this year, Minaj named the singer as one of her favorite newer artists in an interview with Vogue Italia. “A superstar is a superstar, and if you are one, you’ll find a way to shine — with or without social media,” she told the publication before praising Carpenter. “I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air.”

It may be a while before fans get a Minaj and Carpenter collaboration, but given that the “Espresso” hitmaker just dropped her seventh studio album, fans are convinced now is the time. “All Sabrina has to do to get that 400,000 [units] is add a Nicki remix to the standard version,” one user joked on X.

Another added, “I love whatever’s going on between Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter.” See more reactions below.