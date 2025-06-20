Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Offset, Sabrina Carpenter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Offset left a heart-eyes emoji on Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram, prompting fan reactions.

In a recent interview, he called her his celebrity crush but admitted he couldn’t name a song.

The interaction highlights how Offset’s personal life remains under close watch amid his ongoing divorce.

Offset’s recent heart-eyes emoji underneath Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram photos has fans buzzing, especially after he named her his celebrity crush in an interview with magician Anna DeGuzman. The flirty comment added fuel to the fire, sparking speculation about a possible connection between the rapper and pop star.

In the carousel that caught Offset’s eye, Carpenter is donning a backless red dress in the first image, followed by a makeup-free pic in bed, a shot of her out on the town and more. The emcee expressed his approval underneath a repost by Complex, and Carpenter’s original post was also showered with a ton of love from fans.

Though he praised Carpenter’s artistry at the time, saying, “I just feel like, artistically, she got it all together,” he admitted, “I can’t name one of her songs.” So far, Carpenter hasn’t responded publicly.

In another revealing moment during his interview with DeGuzman, the Migos rapper reflected on his personality in relationships. When asked whether he is “a romantic or a heartbreaker,” he replied, “I could be both.” On his romantic side, he shared that one of the sweetest things he’s ever done is “just deliver flowers for no celebration, for just no reason.”

His personal life remains under close watch as he and estranged wife Cardi B continue their separation, with Cardi currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Carpenter also recently ended a year-long relationship with actor Barry Keoghan and appears focused on advancing her career.

On the music front, Offset is making major moves with his new single “Bodies,” featuring J.I.D. The track samples Drowning Pool’s 2001 hit of the same name and centers on confidence and overcoming adversity. Offset described the song as “one of them ones I had to really take my time with,” adding it’s “about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity.” In the statement reported by 95.1 The Beat, he continued, “I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist.” The accompanying music video, directed by Offset himself and filmed in Los Angeles, complements that bold message.

As Offset builds momentum as a solo artist, his growing admiration for Sabrina Carpenter and candid reflections on love bring new layers to his evolving story. Fans and media will be watching closely as his personal and professional chapters continue to unfold.