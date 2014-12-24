Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj celebrated the 10th anniversary of her highly praised third studio album, The Pinkprint, on Friday (Nov. 22).

The expanded edition of the project welcomed four new tracks, including the dancehall-inspired “Turn Yo Cap Back” with vocals from Swae Lee and “If It’s Okay” featuring David Guetta and Davido.

Elsewhere, Parker Ighile lent his talents to “Remember Me,” while Minaj reunited with Juice WRLD for the highly anticipated “Artic Tundra.” The latter-mentioned track marked their second collaboration within a week, coming off the heels of “AGATS 2.”

The launch also coincided with The Pinkprint making its way to vinyl for the first time. Available via Minaj’s website, fans could grab two versions, each including a limited-edition poster. Listen to the LP below.

The Pinkprint, which gets its name from JAY-Z’s earlier album The Blueprint, is arguably one of Minaj’s greatest projects to come from that era. Spanning 23 songs, it housed “Feeling Myself” featuring Beyoncé, “Only” with Chris Brown, Drake and Lil Wayne, “Pills N Potions” and the then-controversial “Anaconda.”

Speaking to Vogue, Minaj described how The Pinkprint opened her up to “so many more people who probably didn’t understand me before.” She explained, “It’s just such a real album that anyone who has ever gone through any kind of relationship issue can understand. And I think that the overall production is so much greater. Everything shows so much growth.”

The LP’s re-release arrived amid an incredibly busy year for Minaj, who isn’t slowing down any time soon. She wrapped up the second North American leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in October, and in December, fans have Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus) to look forward to. The upcoming body of work will hit streaming services on Dec. 13. According to the rapper, it will be the “final deluxe installment.”