After NLE Choppa apologized for making less-than-kind comments about Chrisean Jr. — Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s son — the “Thotiana” hitmaker has responded with forgiveness.

Taking to X on Wednesday (Feb. 4) night, Blueface addressed NLE calling his youngest son a “lil’ cripple n**ga,” among other derogatory remarks, in a since-deleted post. “That n**ga apologized so quick,” the Los Angeles rapper penned. “I forgive you, lil’ bro, now move around. You know better.”

In a separate post, Blueface seemingly hinted that forgiving the “Shotta Flow” artist didn’t make him less interested in settling things in the ring. “But I still need that, tho, [on the dead homies],” he added.

For anyone who missed it, NLE’s controversial comments came on the heels of Blueface proposing a boxing match. Instead of accepting, the Memphis native brought their children into the matter, suggesting they should fight instead. “Take your son and stand him beside my son and let's see which one of them motherf**kers know how to operate," the artist said. "Put your son beside my son and let's see them box, n**ga!"

In that same video, NLE claimed Blueface wanted to fight as a way to help pay off his debts. He specifically referenced the Famous Cryp creator being ordered by a judge to pay Soulja Boy’s child’s mother more than $100,000. NLE also brought up Blueface being ordered to pay Euphoric Gentlemen's Club $13 million for a separate incident, though he incorrectly stated the amount as $23 million.

Not long after, NLE issued an apology via his Instagram Stories: “Last time we had words, he apologized for bringing my mom [into] stuff. I owe you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son, [Blueface]. From the heart.”

Prior to Blueface forgiving NLE, the “Dead Locs” rapper jokingly claimed that his oldest son, Javaughn, would participate in the sparring match between their children. “We can fight at your mama house. F**k it, you want the kids to fight? My son will whoop your son’s a**,” he said.

Blueface and NLE have been beefing for years, and somewhat ironically, the latter proposed the idea of them boxing in 2024. “Who can set up [a] celebrity boxing match in Vegas [with] me and him?” he wrote on X after Blueface name-dropped him on JaidynAlexis’ “Barbie (Remix).”