Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during his 2025 benefit concert in Atlanta.

G Herbo, NLE Choppa and Monaleo also got engaged or married in 2025, showing how love stories continue to trend in Hip Hop.

Some couples on the list are still going strong, while others have since split — offering a full picture of love and heartbreak in the spotlight.

Love isn’t dead — at least for some rappers who’ve proposed or walked down the aisle. While marriage can seem intimidating for some people, choosing to spend your life with someone you adore is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful things out there.

Sometimes that person is another musician, and other times it’s someone they knew long before the fame. Young Thug, for example, proposed to his “Walked In” collaborator, Mariah the Scientist, in 2025. Nicki Minaj, meanwhile, married Kenneth Petty, her high school love whom she later reconnected with, in 2019.

Of course, not every story ends happily ever after. Plenty of rappers have proposed or married and later decided to separate or divorce. Among the most prominent are Cardi B and Offset, both of whom you’ll see later in our list, along with Big Sean, Future and Kanye West.

See 19 rappers who’ve proposed or gotten married throughout the years.

1. Young Thug

At his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert in December 2025, Young Thug popped the big question to Mariah the Scientist, who he began dating in 2021. Interestingly, the “Burning Blue” singer had been dropping hints that she wanted to get married — and have a baby — in the weeks before Thugger proposed.

2. Gucci Mane

Considering Keyshia Ka'oir flipped Gucci Mane’s $2 million into $6 million while he was serving time behind bars, it’s no surprise that people have long called the pair “couple goals.” They wed in October 2017 at Miami’s Four Seasons.

3. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty, whom she’s known since their high school days, in October 2019. “I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means,” the Queen rapper dished out on Chance the Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools.”

4. G Herbo

G Herbo ended 2025 as an engaged man! He proposed to Taina Williams, the mother of his children, Essex and Emmy Wright, on New Year’s Eve. “You’ve been with me through all my trials and tribulations,” the Chicago rapper said during his proposal, per HOT 97. “Everything I’ve built, I’ve built for you and our family.”

5. JAY-Z

JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s relationship hardly needs an introduction. They married in 2008 and eventually welcomed Blue Ivy, as well as twins Sir and Rumi Carter. It’s no secret the “Drunk in Love” collaborators have created plenty of great music together along the way, too.

6. NLE Choppa

During the 2025 holiday season, NLE Choppa revealed that he and R&B singer Erica Ravén got engaged. “Now that’s gangsta,” he wrote under photos of himself getting on one knee and presenting the “Baddies Gone Wild” star her ring.

7. Kendrick Lamar

Whether you recognize her from the cover of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers or the “Not Like Us” music video, Whitney Alford got engaged to Kendrick Lamar in 2015. They also welcomed Uzi and Enoch into the world.

8. Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset started out as a true rap power couple, though we unfortunately can’t say the same about the tail end of their marriage. The “Clout” artists secretly wed in 2017, then welcomed three children: Kulture, Wave and Blossom. However, before baby No. 3 arrived, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024.

9. Offset

Since it only feels right to include his side too! On “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” Offset admitted that him “stepping out” and social media put a strain on his and Cardi's relationship. “I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out,” he explained. “That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin.”

10. Kanye West

Kimye was good while it lasted. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married in 2014 and, after welcoming four children, divorced in 2021. As the SKIMS founder later told “Good Morning America,” they “will always be family,” given they’re raising North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm together.

11. Future

Future and Ciara were engaged in 2013, but their relationship ended a few months after their son, Future, arrived the following year. As many of us already know, the “Goodies” singer went on to marry NFL star Russell Wilson in 2016.

12. Monaleo

Another day, another opportunity to wax poetic about Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas’ romance. The “Queen & Slime” collaborators livestreamed their wedding on TikTok in September 2025. Instead of going the traditional route in a white gown, she walked out in pink — as if we’d expect anything different from the Houston rapper.

13. Stunna 4 Vegas

“That was probably the biggest thing that I ever did. [It was] the biggest moment of my life — other than my son,” Stunna told “The Breakfast Club” about his and Monaleo’s wedding. The North Carolina rapper also revealed that he cried for “like 10 minutes in the shower” right before the ceremony. If that isn’t love, what is?

14. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi and fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore tied the knot in June 2025, just a little over a year after announcing their engagement. “We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end," Sartore told Vogue.

15. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley married in March 2019 and announced their divorce in 2024. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” they said in a joint statement. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

16. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, who share a son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, got engaged in 2012 and married the following year. As life would have it, they later divorced. According to Rose, they were “very immature” in their 20s and had outside factors contributing to their split. “Our families f**ked up our marriage,” she told Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay.”

17. Big Sean

Yes, Big Sean was engaged at one point! But not to Jhené Aiko — who welcomed his first child, Noah, with him in 2022 — as some might assume. The Detroit rapper and the late “Glee” actress Naya Rivera were actually one step closer to tying the knot in 2013, though they called the engagement off the following year.

18. Lil Durk

“Give you my last name, that's Banks, like Lloyd,” Lil Durk rapped on “India Pt. 3.” In 2021, the Chicago artist proposed to India Royale onstage at 107.5 WGCI’s Big Jam. "You know I love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot," he told the influencer after getting on one knee. "You've been the realest to me and I love you to death … Do you wanna be my wife?"

19. Asian Doll

Asian Doll got proposed to on her 29th birthday, which is a pretty iconic way to celebrate, if you ask us. The “Nunnadet S**t” rapper announced the news alongside a photo of her dinner by the water and a close-up of the engagement ring in 2025.