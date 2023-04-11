Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt NLE Choppa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NLE Choppa is revving up to debut his next project in a seemingly controversial way. On Sunday (Dec. 22) evening, the Memphis rapper teased potential covers for the forthcoming release on Tuesday (Dec. 24).

“Help me choose my album cover for the 24th. PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X S**T SZN,” NLE Choppa captioned the post alongside images of himself wearing a semi-sheer shirt and shorts from LUAR’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Unfortunately, his followers were not too pleased with the admittedly NSFW options to pick from.

“Yo, this dude's fashion is getting too advanced. [I don’t] even understand it [anymore],” one fan penned in the comments section. Someone else wrote, “I can’t defend [this] no more.” Another reply with over 1,000 likes read, “Like [this] comment if you think he should take [this] down.”

Reacting to an image of the Cottonwood 2rapper shirtless with his shorts riding low, one person said, “The pubic hairs threw me off.” Other users also questioned NLE Choppa’s sexuality in the comments section, as they have been for much of this year.

Earlier in the year, during an interview with PAPER Magazine, NLE Choppa addressed the speculation head-on. “It's a beautiful thing because the amount of people who [have] had something to say is what fuels me to stay deeply rooted in my purpose,” he explained. “The beauty of it is that it gave me an opportunity to say, ‘Oh, y'all feel like I'm this way? Okay, let me give y'all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not.’”

The “PISTOL PACCIN” artist’s upcoming full-length release will serve as a follow-up to September’s S**T SZN. The eight-song effort arrived with records like “S**T ME OUT 2,” “Gang Baby” and “Or What” with 41 — composed of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and TaTa. Other artists who contributed to the project include J.P., Whethan, Carey Washington and Yaisel LM.