Key Takeaways:

Angela Potts, NLE Choppa’s mother, provided housing to a Memphis family affected by a fire.

The family arrived to find toys and essentials already waiting for them.

The NLE Choppa Foundation continues to support local families through direct community outreach.

A little kindness goes a long way during the holidays, especially for those in need of a helping hand. On Monday (Dec. 22), FOX13 Memphis reported that NLE Choppa’s mother, Angela Potts, provided housing and Christmas gifts to a local family recently displaced by a fire.

After learning through Facebook about the devastating fire that destroyed Corey Jefferson and his family’s home last Friday (Dec. 19), Potts felt compelled to step up. "Initially, I was going to get toys together so the kids could have a really good Christmas, based on everything that happened with them losing everything inside the fire,” she said. “And once I talked to Mr. Jefferson, he expressed the fact that he was looking for a house.”

According to the news outlet, Jefferson told Potts that he couldn’t afford to find a place for himself and his family before Christmas. "So, it dawned on me that I still had a home available," Potts said. Choppa’s mother, who also runs the “Walk Em Down” artist’s namesake foundation, then offered Jefferson’s family a few months’ stay at one of her rental properties for free.

"And I said, 'This will be a great blessing to bring them back together under the same roof for Christmas,’” Potts told FOX13. "So, when we got here, I already had the toys, and the shoes, and all the other things inside of the house, already set up waiting for him.” Watch the video below.

Since launching the NLE Choppa Foundation, the Cottonwood rapper has organized several toy drives to support families in Memphis. In 2023, he visited Neeno, a fan who’d been given just a week to live after battling leukemia, and more recently, he released his “Cricket Stop Cricking” children’s book.

On the music side, Choppa released three singles under his new moniker, NLE The Great, this year: “Messiah (Devil’s Diss),” “KO” and “Hello Revenge.”