Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at a Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls game on Nov. 6, 2022, and BenDaDonnn attends the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake gifted streamer BenDaDonnn a Rolls-Royce during his “Christmas With Drake” livestream.

The livestream moment highlights how Hip Hop artists are increasingly supporting digital creators.

This continues Drake’s pattern of holiday generosity, following last year’s “Drizzmas Giveaway.”

Drake tends to get into a very gift-giving mood every holiday season, and 2025 is clearly no exception. On Monday (Dec. 22) night, the “Hotline Bling” rapper surprised BenDaDonnn with a Rolls-Royce during his “Christmas With Drake” livestream.

“So, yeah, we’re going to gamble tonight, but first, it's the holidays. My brother, Ben, was incredible last night. [He] flew here to do all these streams with me, really. He’s been having a great year,” Drake said at the beginning of the broadcast, before praising the internet personality’s foray into streaming. “Because it’s Christmas [and] the holiday season, I bought Ben a gift today.”

“Ben doesn’t know yet, but we’re gonna go downstairs and surprise him,” he added. A few moments later, Drake met up with Ben to show off his huge fleet of cars wrapped in camo and the American flag. The Certified Lover Boy artist also gave viewers a close-up of his 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre, which had “Area 29” written on it.

Finally, Drake got around to the actual surprise. “You know what, though? When my twin coming, twin gotta come trim with me,” he said as someone drove an all-black Rolls-Royce up. “You troll too f**king much, dawg. Bro, stop playing,” Ben reacted while Drake hugged him. “Are you serious, n**ga? Bro, what the f**k? Bro, tell me you [are] trolling, gang.” Watch the clip below.

Last year, during his “Drizzmas Giveaway” livestream, Drake teamed up with Adin Ross to bless three families with a car each, pay a year of rent for two people, hand $250,000 to another two, and send one couple on a “greezy” dream vacation. The “God’s Plan” artist also gifted $100,000 to a Toronto-based musician/entrepreneur.

Although it appears we won’t be getting Drake’s next solo album, Iceman, before 2025 closes out, he did hint that he was “cheffin’” something up during Sunday’s (Dec. 21) broadcast. So far, he’s built anticipation for the LP with songs like “Which One” and “DOG HOUSE” featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat.