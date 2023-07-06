Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NLE Choppa and Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NLE Choppa is a Sexyy Red fan through and through. On Thursday (Sept. 5), while discussing the double standard among men and women in Hip Hop with PAPER Magazine, he praised the St. Louis phenomenon.

“It's about picking your poison, you feel me? Everybody has their thing, but I think it's about picking which one you want to rock with,” NLE Choppa told the publication when asked about the backlash that women often face for making sexually charged music or expressing bodily autonomy.

He continued, “Sexyy Red is probably one of the first artists where I felt like she was rapping about sex, but she made it so fun. It just was different. I don't know if it's the beat selection, but it's something about her. When she raps about, ‘My p**sy this, my p**sy that,’ it’s not like, ‘Ugh,’ you feel me? It bops. She's just got a niche.”

NLE Choppa and Sexyy Red teamed up in April 2023 for a remix of “S**T ME OUT,” just months before he defended her from online criticism. The original record appeared on Cottonwood 2 alongside surefire cuts like “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER” and “STOMP EM OUT.”

In another part of his conversation with PAPER, the Memphis native shared his belief that there is no such thing as a bad song. “Over time, I realized it's just not my preference. You know it's not something I rock with, but it has its audience. So, once people realize that's how you're supposed to approach art, it'll be a better place,” he explained.

NLE Choppa is currently enjoying the success of “S**T ME OUT 2,” which was released this past April. The musician performed the track at The Bank during Atlanta’s Black Pride Weekend, where he called for everyone to be treated equally regardless of their race or gender.