Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kim Kardashian (R) and North West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

North West posted a TikTok video addressing criticism about her finger piercing.

The controversy started after fans noticed the piercing in an earlier video, sparking debate online.

Kim Kardashian has defended North’s decision, urging people to show more compassion toward kids in the spotlight.

It’s not every day that we see North West address her haters, so when she does, the internet pays attention.

On Wednesday (Dec. 10), the 12-year-old posted a video to the TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian. The text overlay read, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”

The video itself contained a soundbite from Chrisean Rock on “Baddies,” where she says, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.” The comments were understandably turned off, but that didn’t stop people from weighing in under The Shade Room’s repost.

“Not the Kardashians over there watching ‘Baddies,’” someone humorously said. Another person reminded everyone to focus on their own children: “Let’s just all worry ‘bout our own kids.” A separate account added, “Her choices as a child are out of my tax bracket. Go off, sis.”

Whether people agree or disagree with her choice, who really cares, because Northie’s mom seems completely fine with it. Last month, the pair replied to a TikTok user who posted a video with the text overlay, “North West getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart. [Is it] just me?”

In the comments, North and Kardashian’s account responded with “It’s okay,” along with a heart-hands emoji, per People.

In October, during her visit to Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Kardashian praised North for handling criticism the way she does. "She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair,’” the SKIMS founder said.

Kardashian, who shares four children with Kanye West, also asked people to show a “little bit of grace,” especially when it comes to raising a pre-teen. “It’s really hard,” she explained. “It’s interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘Okay, we're never wearing that again.’”