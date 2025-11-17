Image Image Credit Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images, Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ken Carson attends ComplexCon 2025, Mariah the Scientist attends Beauté Noir Festival at Pullman Yards, and North West is seen on August 14, 2024 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

SKIMS and Cactus Plant Flea Market’s new campaign features Gen Z stars like North West, Ken Carson and Mariah the Scientist.

The collection blends playful loungewear with Gen Z streetwear aesthetics.

This drop reflects a growing trend of music artists shaping fashion campaigns and driving cultural influence.

For SKIMS, it’s never too early to get the holidays started. On Monday (Nov. 17), the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand enlisted Ken Carson, Mariah the Scientist, North West and more for its upcoming collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Set to launch on Thursday (Nov. 20) at 12 p.m. ET, the “ss” rapper and North modeled a sweatsuit with a teddy bear on the front and snowflake motifs all over. Moments later, Mariah appeared in plaid shorts and a red top that read “unwrap me.”

Other familiar faces include beabadoobee, Madeline Argy and Veneda Carter, who posed in a matching onesie alongside her daughter, Bobbi. See the video below.

“Having North in this campaign makes it really special for me; she brings so much personality to the pieces,” Kardashian said of her and Kanye West’s oldest child starring in the shoot. “Our collaboration with CPFM brings a fresh, unexpected twist to holiday loungewear, with pieces that are iconic, playful and expressive.”

“I live for style that doesn’t hold back, and this collection does exactly that,” Carson shared in a press statement. “It's easy to wear, full of personality, and honestly, just felt right for me.”

Carson and Mariah join a growing list of Hip Hop and R&B names who’ve modeled for SKIMS. The roster already includes Cardi B, Usher, SZA, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, to name a few.

The Opium Records artist is finishing up Playboi Carti’s “Antagonis 2.0 Tour,” which will resume on Thursday night at Houston’s Toyota Center. From there, the trek will move through Fort Worth, Austin, Nashville and Tampa before closing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Dec. 1.

Mariah, on the other hand, is gearing up for her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” at the beginning of next year. Reacting to the show run selling out before she even got a chance to formally announce the dates, she told “CBS Mornings Plus,” “I feel like I’m in demand.”

The “Burning Blue” singer has also been in recent headlines after Young Thug claimed he “put a baby” in her last week. The pair has been dating since 2021.