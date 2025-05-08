Image Image Credit SAUL LOEB / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington, DC. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” has become a cherished series for music fans. However, potential cuts to its parent company’s source of funding had many worried that its existence might come to a premature end.

On Friday (Aug. 1), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced it was closing up shop after Congress, at the behest of Donald Trump’s administration, eliminated its federal funding. CPB helps fund PBS and NPR, which led many to believe “Tiny Desk” was doomed.

Fortunately, “Tiny Desk” host and producer, Bobby Carter (aka DJ Cuzzin B) shared some good news about its future. Taking to X on Sunday (Aug. 3), Carter explained that the series isn’t going anywhere.

“I’ve heard from many friends, family and audience members who are worried that NPR/‘Tiny Desk’ is shutting down. It is not,” he said. “Unfortunately, CPB is shutting down. I encourage everyone to support Public Media and donate. I appreciate all the calls, texts and messages. They have been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

CPB is a nonprofit tasked with doling out funds to worthy public broadcasting across the nation. However, without its government funding, it has been forced to shut down. “Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison shared in a statement. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

One of the most recent “Tiny Desk” performances to get praise from Hip Hop fans featured Virginia rap duo Clipse, who performed classic hits like “Grindin’” and new songs like “The Birds Don’t Sing” from their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out. The performance was a major part of the rollout for the brothers’ first joint project in over 15 years.