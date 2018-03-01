Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset’s trip to Paris took a messy turn. On Wednesday (Nov. 13) night, the “Ric Flair Drip” artist got into a brawl outside of the Hôtel du Collectionneur with French rapper Gazo’s entourage.

A video shared by TMZ showed Offset and his crew being confronted by a group of men as they were leaving the hotel. The encounter escalated as they were followed outside to their SUV. Despite his security’s attempts to keep the peace, all bets were off when someone reportedly grabbed Offset near the vehicle. “Let me go,” he shouted.

Offset eventually broke free and retaliated with a kick of his own before being escorted back inside the hotel. At one point in the clip, a woman was even slammed on the pavement.

According to the outlet, the incident took place over a financial dispute between Gazo and Offset, who allegedly refused to return $150,000 for a video shoot. Around the same time as the video of the altercation went viral, the French artist announced their first-ever collaboration, “Wemby,” will be hitting streaming services on Nov. 29 as a part of his forthcoming LP, Apocalypse.

2024 has been a wild ride for Offset, to say the least. On the one hand, he welcomed his third child with Cardi B — the two also share a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Wave. On the other, she filed for divorce earlier in the year.

Music-wise, Offset was expected to drop another solo project at the top of 2025. Instead, fans got a lineup of relatively standout features: Killer Mike’s “EXIT 9,” Blxst’s “Risk Taker” and most recently, “Style Rare” with Gunna.

His SET IT OFF, home to records like “JEALOUSY,” “SAY MY GRACE” and “FAN,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2023. The 21-track collection boasted contributions from Latto, Young Nudy, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Future and Don Toliver, among others. Offset supported the LP with his first solo trek since Migos’ split.