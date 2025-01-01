Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jazmine Sullivan, Future and Kehlani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ONE Music Fest is set to return to Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Oct. 25 and 26. On Monday (July 28), organizers unveiled the 2025 lineup, with Jazmine Sullivan, Future and Kehlani leading this year’s slate.

The R&B acts hitting the stage include Leon Thomas, FLO and Jagged Edge, who will each perform as solo acts. Fans will also be treated to a 2000s R&B set featuring Lloyd, along with RSVP, the supergroup comprising Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P. Meanwhile, D-Nice is planning something special of his own, with Ari Lennox and others expected to join him.

Rap-wise, attendees can look forward to seeing Chief Keef, Wale, Clipse — who just dropped their long-awaited comeback album after nearly 16 years — Boosie, Ludacris, Ray Vaughn and plenty more. Interestingly, Doechii is listed as a special guest. According to the flyer, the “Anxiety” rapper will be performing “live from the swamp.”

Pre-sale tickets went live on Monday, with general on-sale scheduled for Wednesday (July 30). In the meantime, check out the full lineup below.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in Hip Hop,” ONE Music Fest founder Jason “J” Carter said in a press release. “While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

Hopefully, fans heading to 2025’s ONE Music Fest will have better luck than last year. As some might remember, Cardi B was originally slated to headline but unfortunately had to pull out after being hospitalized. Latto did soften the blow, however, by treating the crowd to a medley from her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.