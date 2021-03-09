Image Image Credit Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B will no longer be performing at ONE Musicfest over the weekend due to a medical emergency, she announced on Wednesday (Oct. 23) evening.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days, and I won't be able to perform at ONE Musicfest," she shared via social media. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker continued, "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding, and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love y'all."

The event’s organizers reposted her message alongside the caption, “Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”

Underneath Cardi’s original PSA, Taraji P. Henson urged, “Take care of yourself first!” Kesha, Bobby Lytes, and more celebrities joined fans in wishing the Grammy winner a speedy recovery.

Cardi was expected to headline the festival on Saturday (Oct. 26). Other artists on the lineup include Ari Lennox, Gunna, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Young Nudy, and Sexyy Red, to name a few. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, ONE Musicfest will take place in Atlanta, GA from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27.

The mother of three hopped on Instagram Live from her hospital bed on Monday (Oct. 21) night after a prank caller led Child Protective Services to her home. “Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there's an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten,” she furiously explained.

The following day (Oct. 22), when a social media user speculated whether Offset was involved, Cardi clarified, “That [has] nothing [to] do [with] him.” She also took several shots at her estranged husband in a series of now-deleted tweets.