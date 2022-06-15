Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), Pharrell Williams’ non-profit organization YELLOW and The LEGO Group launched the Build the Change Playful Schools Challenge. The initiative challenges children to design their dream learning spaces using whatever materials they have, including LEGO bricks.

“If we’re going to even the odds through education and build a brighter future, we’re going to need more creative ideas, and nobody has better ideas than kids,” Williams shared in a press statement. “Kids are brilliant, and when you give them the tools and resources needed to cultivate their curiosity, anything is possible.”

He added, “I’ve been dreaming all my life, and when you’re curious, that is when your imagination is set on fire. I can’t wait to see what kids taking part in this challenge come up with, and I know that, together with The LEGO Group, we’re all going to build change.”

The announcement arrived alongside a short film featuring a LEGO version of Williams, who opened up about discovering that his learning style was different from other kids in school. Check it out below.

The LEGO Foundation CEO Sidsel Marie Kristensen said, “Children's superpower is [playing], as it enables them to learn while they are engaged and have agency. For the LEGO Foundation, learning through play is core to ensuring that children thrive in life and become lifelong learners. Therefore, it's with great pride that we can collaborate with the LEGO Group and YELLOW in building change.”

The Build the Change Playful Schools Challenge was one of several brand collaborations between Williams and LEGO shared ahead of Piece By Piece, which hits theaters on Friday (Oct. 11). They previously launched a space-themed set with 966 pieces and two mini-figures.