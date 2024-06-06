Image Image Credit Jemal Countess / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pharrell Williams’ Over the Moon LEGO set will be up for grabs on Friday (Sept. 20). With 966 pieces and two mini-figures, the space-themed collection drew its inspiration from a scene in his upcoming biopic, Piece By Piece.

Before the launch, the “Happy” hitmaker attended an exclusive event in Paris. There, he chatted with LEGO’s Vice President of Global Brand Development Alero Akuya about his fascination with space and the importance of representation in the toy company's universe.

“When I was 4 or 5 years old, I used to stare outside the window of Atlantis Apartments where I lived,” Williams began. “I used to stare into the night sky because the stars were so vivid, and I had all these questions that my mother really couldn’t answer — how far does space go, why is this star blue, and why is this star twinkling?”

He went on to say, “For me, space always represented this… space. It never really had all the answers, so it stood out to me as something that was always fresh. You could come up with a new question every night if you wanted to.”

It's worth mentioning that LEGO and Williams' Over the Moon set will mark the brand's most diverse range of customizable skin tones to date. Priced at $109.99, the kit is expected to include a whopping 50 heads — 30 of them were designed specifically for the imminent launch.

“I’m a Black man from a marginalized community, so to tell my story this way made it more universal, so people could just see it for what it is,” the producer said of Piece by Piece. The film is scheduled to come out on Oct. 11, with Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, and Timbaland being among the cameos.

The animated project’s title track was released on Sept. 6, a little over a week after he shared the official poster. Check it out below!