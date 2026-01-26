Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The lawsuit accuses Pharrell Williams of withholding royalties from Chad Hugo related to The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.

Hugo’s legal team claims Pharrell engaged in “self-dealing” and failed to share revenue from music, touring and merchandise.

This marks a renewed legal battle between the former collaborators, who are now only communicating through lawyers.

Chad Hugo is suing his former creative and business partner Pharrell Williams, again. The renowned producer claims that his N.E.R.D. co-founder is withholding potentially millions in royalties from him due to what he describes as “self-dealing.”

Billboard reports that Hugo filed his latest lawsuit on Friday (Jan. 23). He claims that Pharrell has failed to pay him all the money he is owed for work he put in as part of the production duo The Neptunes and as a member of the recording act N.E.R.D.

“Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” wrote Brent J. Lehman, Hugo’s attorney, in the filing. “Such willful, fraudulent and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

He added, “Plaintiff has not received his appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.’s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals.”

Hugo is seeking up to $1 million after allegedly not having received any revenue from N.E.R.D. merchandising since September 2023. He is looking specifically for money tied to the 2017 N.E.R.D. album NO ONE EVER REALLY DIES, the group’s last official project.

Unfortunately, the childhood friends battling out their differences in the courtroom isn’t new. In March 2024, Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell, accusing him of "fraudulently” seeking sole control of the trademarks connected to their production and songwriting work as The Neptunes. That matter is reportedly still being litigated in federal court.

Per Billboard’s reporting, Hugo has been seeking financial transparency when it comes to The Neptunes’ revenue via royalty and financial statements since 2021. However, his attorneys claim that Pharrell either ignored the inquiries or provided incomplete documentation.

The initial tumult happened behind the scenes, which meant fans were unaware of any friction. However, in September 2024, months after Hugo’s initial lawsuit, Williams revealed that the former friends were no longer speaking. “I love him, and I always wish him the absolute best, and I’m very grateful for our time together,” Pharrell told Billboard.

Seems like the lawyers are doing all the talking now.