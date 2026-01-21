Image Image Credit Lyvans Boolaky / Contributor via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams walks the runway for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 at Paris Fashion Week, Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, and ASAP Rocky walks the runway for the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton shows never disappoint when it comes to music or the guest list. On Tuesday (Jan. 20), during Paris Fashion Week, the producer — who also serves as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director — previewed unreleased music from A$AP Rocky, Quavo and others.

Held for the house’s Fall/Winter 2026 presentation, the show opened with a song titled “Pray For Ya” by John Legend. It then moved into Jackson Wang’s “Sex God,” featuring Pusha T, which appears likely to drop before the year ends, judging by the GOT7 artist’s recent posts.

Midway through the show, a Pharrell and Rocky collaboration dubbed “Disturbing The P” played. “Yes sir, no sir, did it for the culture / Full-length mink, no, it’s not a faux fur,” Pharell dishes out after name-dropping brands like Ray-Ban and Chanel. While the two unfortunately didn’t reunite on Don’t Be Dumb, the track could still surface as a deluxe cut or standalone release.

After Voices of Fire performed another unreleased song, titled “The One,” the show wrapped with a track from Quavo. He and Pharrell have been hinting at work on the Migos alum’s next solo album, and while there’s no release date yet, “Hit-A-Lik” was confirmed to have been recorded and produced at Louis Vuitton’s in-house studio. Watch the show below.

Much like in past years, Louis Vuitton’s show attracted a long list of familiar faces. From rap and R&B, attendees included Future, SZA, Chris Brown, Usher, AZ Chike and Malice. Outside of music, Kai Cenat, Callum Turner, Miles Caton and several others were also in the mix.

“Timeless living. A wooden freight crate houses the DROPHAUS — a vision of timeless living imagined by [Pharrell] that blends design, craft, and the human hand — revealing a glimpse into the imminent future of the Louis Vuitton dandy,” the house wrote in an Instagram post.