On Monday (Jan. 20) at midnight, Fivio Foreign released his much-awaited track named after PlaqueBoyMax. Unsurprisingly, the livestreamer was torn between taking it as a compliment or a diss.

Jumping on Twitch, Max reacted, “This n**ga has made music with Kanye West, by the way,” presumably referring to “Off The Grid” and “City of Gods,” the latter of which appeared on 2022’s B.I.B.L.E. The internet personality went on to say, “He has dropped a song in my name. I’m so honored. I’m more than honored. This is insane.”

“That’s why I gotta leave/ I smoke a blunt and went viral for the week/ I got a lot of breesh/ Need a streamer to make ‘em as hot as me,” Fivio alluded to the viral incident involving him and Lil Tjay. For context, the two artists appeared on Max’s stream in New York earlier in the month but left shortly after being repeatedly asked to stop smoking.

“I’m not these rappers I got real bands/ In the crib bussin’ my Tylil dance/ I don’t troll, I do it for the real fans/ Play this song and turn it with my lil’ man,” the Brooklyn emcee spat elsewhere. Kai Cenat was also name-dropped in the track’s chorus.

“It’s a crazy way to start the year. If y’all n**gas told me Fivio Foreign was going to drop an anthem for me to start the year… This s**t don’t make no sense,” Max shared. Ironically, he shares a similar first name with Fivio, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III.

Fivio’s reaction was admittedly much calmer than Lil Tjay’s, who a few weeks ago threatened to slap “the s**t out of” the streamer. Explaining why he didn’t stop smoking in the Airbnb, the Bronx rapper said it “already smelled like weed” and claimed the Streamer Awards winner “was talking a little crazy.”