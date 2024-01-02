Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In 2024, Playboi Carti dropped a handful of tracks in anticipation of MUSIC, which many of us assumed would be released that same year. For a while, the songs only lived on his Opium Records burner account and YouTube. Now, a bunch of them have finally hit streaming services.

On Tuesday (March 25) evening, fan favorites like “DIFFERENT DAY,” “2024” and “BACKR00MS” made their official debut as part of MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT, the chart-topping album's deluxe edition. Bringing the LP’s total to 34 tracks, the newly added tracks were also joined by “FOMDJ,” a relatively newer cut that was previously only available as a bonus on one of the three digital versions up for purchase.

Playboi Carti’s “FOMDJ” Came With A Visualizer

“FOMDJ,” short for “F**k On My DJ,” is the second video treatment Playboi Carti has dropped since MUSIC initially arrived on March 14. “I been on the E-way, b**ch, come on the G-way / She wanna put on my chain, yeah, she wanna f**k on my DJ,” he belted out atop the hood of a moving all-black truck.

In case anyone was wondering, no, the Atlanta rapper didn’t have a stunt double. “I went [Tom Cruise],” he wrote via Opium's social media account. “No edit. [This] s**t [is a] real movin' car.”

Fans Are Excited About The Deluxe, Because Of Course They Are

It goes without saying that SORRY 4 DA WAIT came as a welcome surprise to the “GOOD CREDIT” artist’s fans, many of whom previously complained about having to rip the songs off YouTube. “'2024' is on streaming platforms, and Carti didn’t change a single thing about the song," one X user penned.

Another person said, “Playboi Carti really dropped the mysterious liar gimmick, man… We used to pray for times like this.” Someone else added, “‘FOMDJ’ is so good. [I’m] really glad it's on streaming now.”

What might be the best part of the deluxe is that none of the added tracks were dramatically changed. As many already know, “KETAMINE” was renamed to “K POP” — for better or worse — a few lines were cut from “H00DBYAIR” (now “HBA”) and “EVIL J0RDAN” came with an entirely new intro.