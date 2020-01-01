Image Image Credit Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti’s MUSIC has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the publication reported on Sunday (March 23). The 30-song project moved an impressive 298,000 album-equivalent units, which ultimately marked the biggest rap debut of 2025.

According to Luminate data, MUSIC scored the second-biggest debut of the year so far across all genres, right behind Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” collaborator The Weeknd, whose Hurry Up Tomorrow opened with 490,000 units. Trailing behind at No. 3 is Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which, despite having some rap songs on it, was billed as an R&B release and managed to sell 246,000 within its opening week.

How Playboi Carti’s Rollout Strategy Helped ‘MUSIC’ Go No. 1 On The 200 Chart

It goes without saying the demand for MUSIC was already there, considering Playboi Carti’s last album was 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. However, on the marketing side, the rapper’s third LP went up for pre-order in September 2024, right alongside the release of “ALL RED” — another heater that unfortunately didn’t make the final cut.

Three digital variants are also available via the rapper’s official website, and according to Billboard, CDs — currently available in eight variations — are set to start shipping in the coming weeks, which could give MUSIC another push.

Other Rappers Who Went No. 1 On The 200 Chart In 2025

Though we’re only a few months into the year, MUSIC and Lil Baby’s WHAM have been the only Hip Hop projects to debut at No. 1 on the 200 chart so far. The “Woah” artist opened with 140,000 album-equivalent units. He’s got another offering, titled Dominique, coming in May, so don’t be surprised if he does it again.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti and DJ Swamp Izzo hinted at possibly unloading a second project in 2025 as well. “I’m not done,” the “MOJO JOJO” rapper said on Saturday (March 22).