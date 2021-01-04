Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti’s run is far from over. On Saturday (March 22), the “EVIL J0RDAN” rapper teased the possibility of another project — if fans are still interested, which judging by the hype, they definitely are.

“Let’s get [these] n**gas out [the] way, man. I’m not done,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. The teaser included cover art inspired by Lil Wayne’s The Dedication, with Carti and Swamp Izzo standing in for the New Orleans legend and DJ Drama. Appropriately, the post was soundtracked by “LIKE WEEZY” from MUSIC, which already boasts a massive 31 tracks. Take a look below.

Another Playboi Carti Album Might Be Coming Soon

That does beg the question: Are fans really asking for another Carti album so soon after such a long-awaited return? The answer is likely yes, considering the drought they endured after 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. Aside from a few notable features on Ye and Travis Scott’s projects — plus a few leaks in the interim — the Grammy nominee hasn’t exactly been flooding the streets. Now that MUSIC has finally arrived, there’s arguably no better time to keep the momentum going.

Atlanta’s heavyweights seem to be thinking the same way. Lil Baby, who already dropped WHAM in January, just pushed his fifth LP, Dominique, to May after originally teasing it for February. Future, coming off of three No. 1 albums in 2024 alone, is also prepping another release. Whether their follow-ups are loaded with throwaways or really good songs that simply didn't make the first cut remains to be seen, but at the very least, it shows no one’s letting the pressure ease up.

‘MUSIC’ Is Expected To Go No. 1 On The Billboard 200 Chart

Speaking of MUSIC, the project is pretty much guaranteed to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, it moved an impressive 302,000 units in its opening week. That would make it the second-biggest debut of 2025, just behind The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which opened with 490,500.