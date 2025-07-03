Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It looks like Lil Baby’s Dominique is actually getting a May release. On Thursday (March 6), he confirmed that his fifth studio album, initially scheduled for February, is “dropping in eight weeks.”

“I had to push it back,” he said in a video posted on social media. The Atlanta rapper didn’t offer any further explanation, but given that he’s still riding high on WHAM, he really doesn’t need to.

What Separates ‘Dominique’ From ‘Who Hard As Me?’

According to Lil Baby, Dominique — which shares his first name — will be “more heartfelt” than some of his previous releases. “WHAM is damn near to me like warming up again, and Dominique is more strategic. Dominique is more of a grown sound,” he told Complex in January.

The “Woah” hitmaker added, “WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So Dominique is going to be like the more 30-year-old me.” Whether that means he’ll be sacrificing some of the replay ability for deeper cuts remains to be seen, but he’s balanced both before with records like “Emotionally Scarred” and “Never Needed No Help.”

WHAM was definitely a major step up from It’s Only Me, as proven by the 15-song effort securing his fourth consecutive No. 1. Listeners were introduced to “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future, “Redbone” with GloRilla and several other standouts. Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave, Travis Scott and 21 Savage all lent contributions, but Lil Baby still delivered some exciting solo moments across “Listen Up,” “F U 2x” and “So Sorry.”

Not to mention, Lil Baby will be hitting the road with Loe Shimmy, BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa starting in June for his “WHAM World Tour.” The trek will take them across North America with stops in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago before heading to Europe in mid-September. It will finally come to a close in Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 16.