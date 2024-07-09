Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti has one of the most demanding and ravenous fan bases in the world. His primarily youthful core of supporters has been chasing him down for a new album since his 2020 release, Whole Lotta Red. The Christmas Day release boasted features from Kid Cudi, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Future.

After he received major love from Billboard by being honored as their Artist of the Year alongside Megan Thee Stallion, he shared a photo of himself on a private jet teasing his forthcoming LP, All Red. All his fans needed to see was the words on a hat to start getting the talks going.

One fan exclaimed, “Shoes on the couch, bro, really gaf. Real rockstar nonchalant attitude.” Someone else explained, “I swear if Carti keeps teasing all red and it doesn’t drop next Friday.” While he accepted his award, he showed love to the late fellow Atlanta legend Rich Homie Quan. Both stars came up around the same time in music.

Following the news of his passing, Unotheactivist told fans that he and Carti linked up and “hugged it out” without saying anything. In his post, he shared, “Seen Carti Lastnight…. We just hugged it out, luv 4L.” Fans were hype to know that the two underground rap superstars are back on good terms after years of not speaking much.

During a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, Carti shared, “I want to make the people feel like they don’t know what is about to happen.” He even exclaimed that he gets ready for his shows the same way boxers get ready for a match. His shows are all high energy, and he is not afraid to face the ruckus.

While there is no official release date for any upcoming music from the “Die Lit” superstar, it seems that something is dropping very soon.