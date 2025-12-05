Image Image Credit Screenshot from Polo G’s “Gangsta Graduation” visual Image Alt Polo G in a scene from his latest visual Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Polo G and G Herbo’s “Gangsta Graduation” music video features powerful imagery of growth, survival and past consequences.

Their latest collaboration continues a long-running partnership between the two Chicago rap frontrunners.

The track is expected to appear on Polo G’s forthcoming HOOD POET (Black Heart Edition).

On Friday (Dec. 5), Polo G and G Herbo reunited for a new track titled “Gangsta Graduation,” along with an intense, symbolism-heavy music video. Directed by Polo G and Diamond Visuals, the clip blended street-level realism with graduation imagery to match the song’s themes of survival, growth and the lasting weight of past choices.

The visual features Polo G performing in a stairwell surrounded by his crew. “This s**t ain’t no game, but he was playin’ life or death with thugs / Was a grown man, but turned a lil’ boy again when he met the judge,” he rapped as young Black men appeared in ski masks, caps, tassels and other contrasting elements. “I bossed up, lil’ bro with the killers, seen thirty Ms, I’m Big Cap / I graduated from gangster school, now I’m right back like I ain’t with that.”

G Herbo’s verse was framed differently. In one scene, the PTSD star delivered his lines from what appeared to be a police precinct, standing in front of an evidence board. Much of his verse was a clever countdown: “Beat the streets with flyin' colors, n**gas feel a way / 12 years ago, I was masked up, on a drill a day / 11 years ago, I was f**ked up, all the rent was late / 10 years ago, I bossed up, now my mama straight.”

“Gangsta Graduation” marks another chapter in the pair’s long-running collaborative history. The Chicago natives previously connected on bangers like “Clever,” “Go Part 1,” “No Recruits” and “Dead N**gas” with VonOff1700.

Back in October, Polo G teased the pending release of HOOD POET (Black Heart Edition), an updated iteration of his fourth studio LP. On Tuesday (Dec. 2), he kept the promo going with a short teaser on Instagram, complete with cosigns from the likes of Meek Mill, Master P and Lil Tjay.