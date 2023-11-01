Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images and C Flanigan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Post Malone, Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Post Malone is one of the most popular artists in the world. In a recent interview with internet personality Theo Von, he exclaimed, “Young Thug for me, is my favorite lyricist and melody maker, like of all f**king time.”

He continued on to say, “The first song I heard, it was him and PeeWee Longway, some song called ‘Loaded.’ I was like ‘What the f**k, these melodies [are] insane.’ He goes to such crazy f**king places... [that] the natural mind doesn’t go.” He stopped himself mid conversation to passionately assert, “Free Young Thug.”

One fan reacted to his comments saying, “Thug great but him being yo favorite lyricist is nuts.” Someone else exclaimed, “Thug undeniably has great taste in sounds and knows how to rap and sing. Jeffrey, so much fun, Punk album goes to show his growth as well as way to adapt new melodies to make it his own…sh*t, bro even did a solid to ‘Rocketman’ by Elton John too.”

The Atlanta rapper is known for his tantalizing voice and genre-blending music that has allowed him to dominate within trap, pop, hip-hop, and more. He is currently awaiting the end of his highly anticipated YSL trial. There have been endless updates and changes since he was initially arrested May 9, 2022.

Post Malone and the “Lifestyle” hitmaker collaborated on Malone’s 2019 track, “Goodbyes.” On the track, they sing, “We're both actin' insane, but too stubborn to change/ Now I'm drinkin' again, 80 proof in my veins/ And my fingertips stained, looking over the e-e-edge/ Don't f**k with me tonight.”

Posty has been through plenty of controversy for his stance on Hip Hop music. While he got his start in music by making his breaking hit, “White Iverson,” he has recently distanced himself from the genre. His latest album F-1 Trillion: Long Bed, features 27 country tracks featuring Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and many more of the top acts in the country music space. In the past, he has collaborated with DaBaby, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and countless other Hip Hop megastars.

Check out the full interview here.