Quavo and Offset are on the path to reconciliation. On Thursday (Sept. 5), the “Himothy” rapper shared a throwback photo of his Migos groupmates, Young Thug, and Rich Homie Quan, who was announced dead earlier that day.

Atop Takeoff’s head was a rocket emoji, referencing his moniker and solo project, The Last Rocket. Meanwhile, Thug had a broken chain emoji over his — the YSL Records founder is currently fighting a RICO case. “May God be with us. [I] never saw this being [a part] of our journey,” Quavo captioned the Instagram Story.

In a separate post, the Georgia rapper revealed that he had a “good convo” with Offset, despite placing a heartbreak emoji over his head in the previous pic.

Fans were excited by the possibility of them settling their differences, even though it came after so much loss. Public tension among Migos seemed to kick off in 2022, when Quavo and Takeoff formed duo Unc & Phew and subsequently dropped Only Built For Infinity Links. After the “Last Memory” artist’s tragic passing, the remaining members reunited for a moving tribute at the 2023 BET Awards.

In March, during an interview with “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” Offset slammed theories that he and Quavo were at odds. “I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other… We went through something. We don’t have to show you n**gas smiles and faces, so stop doing that,” he detailed. “We ain’t on no sucker s**t with each other. We both came in this s**t together, and we both knew that. We understood that, and we lost our brother.”

“I still go through s**t. I know bro [goes] through s**t that I can’t think of… N**gas love each other, though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, we gotta space out, and [we’re] cool with it, so be cool with it,” Offset further explained.