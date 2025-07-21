Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributorvia Getty Images Image Alt Project Pat performs onstage during Day 2 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Authorities believe the killing of Project Pat’s son may have stemmed from a botched robbery, with “digital evidence” linking both suspects to the crime.

A 19-year-old woman, Talia Jones, was previously arrested and charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

The second suspect, reportedly a juvenile, is in custody, and authorities believe she is the shooter.

There are now reportedly two people under arrest for the murder of Memphis rap legend Project Pat’s son, Patrick Houston Jr. The second suspect to be arrested is legally considered a juvenile.

As Rap-Up previously reported, 19-year-old Talia Jones was arrested in Minneapolis on July 15 and charged with facilitation for first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Houston Jr. The teen, who reportedly resisted arrest, is awaiting extradition back to Memphis.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, law enforcement sources say they have an “unnamed juvenile co-defendant” in custody who they believe is who actually shot Houston Jr. The authorities reportedly think that Project Pat’s son and Jones knew each other before the incident, and the alleged killer is thought to be Jones’ ex-girlfriend.

Reportedly, there is “digital evidence” that Jones and the juvenile were in contact before and after the murder of Houston, Jr., who was just 22 years old at the time of his death. Houston Jr. was shot and killed in January, with responding officers finding him on Ketchum Road and Long Street in Memphis. The circumstances surrounding Houston Jr.’s death are still unknown to the general public, but the evidence reportedly seems to be aligning with a robbery gone wrong, per TMZ.

At the time of reporting, what the alleged shooter has been charged with is still unknown.

Project Pat, a co-founder of Three 6 Mafia, has yet to publicly comment on his son’s untimely death. Rap-Up will continue to monitor this story.