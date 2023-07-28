Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T at the 2025 Met Gala and Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pusha T labeled Travis Scott “harmless” and “shameless” while discussing his “So Be It” verse.

The beef stems from Travis previewing “MELTDOWN” without Drake’s diss toward Pharrell.

Pusha’s “So Be It” lyrics also seemingly reference Kylie Jenner and a Cannes altercation involving Scott, Southside, and Alexander Edwards.

Pusha T isn’t losing any sleep over his recent jabs at Travis Scott. In fact, he thinks the Houston rapper is “harmless.”

During a Tuesday (June 17) episode of The New York Times’ "Popcast," Pusha doubled down on the shots he took at Scott on Clipse’s latest track, “So Be It.” As the It’s Almost Dry rapper previously explained, the tension arose from his “Blocka” collaborator pulling up on him and Pharrell in Paris to preview UTOPIA but conveniently leaving out Drake’s verse on “MELTDOWN.”

Notably, the Canadian star hinted at melting Pharrell’s chains — having previously shown them off in the video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” — and rapped, “Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s**t.” Apparently, Pusha felt that it was a “corny” move on Scott’s part.

“I don’t take it as personal as I should. It's Travis. He's harmless. I’m not into his whole makeup. I took it there,” Pusha told “Popcast.” He added, “He's shameless. You've seen him do it to everybody." Watch the clip below.

For those who missed it, Pusha unloaded shots at Scott on the closing verse of Clipse’s “So Be It.” He rapped, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me / Heard UTOPIA had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat.” Aside from the obvious nod to Scott’s fourth studio album, the lines also appeared to reference the Cactus Jack Records founder’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner.

Later in the verse, Pusha seemingly name-dropped Alexander “AE” Edwards, who got into a fight with Scott and Southside at a Cannes afterparty last year. He spat, “The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it.”

As of now, Scott hasn’t fired back, but with a new solo album and another JACKBOYS tape on the horizon, it wouldn’t be surprising if something is coming. In fact, the only thing people might be looking forward to more is Clipse’s upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, their first in over 15 years. Kendrick Lamar is already confirmed as a feature, and given what both he and Pusha T have done to Drake in the past, it'll be very interesting to see who else gets caught in the crossfire.