Could Clipse walk away with a Grammy in February? The brother duo is certainly hoping so. On Thursday (Oct. 2), Pusha T and Malice sat down with Billboard to talk about their expectations for Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in nearly 16 years.

“I think that there’s been a lot of thought and efforts to at least get it right in the Hip Hop space,” Pusha T told the publication. “To be [potentially] nominated and in the mix of that company — you want the hardware, my man, trust me. We all want the hardware.” Pharrell, who executive-produced the project, added that he hopes the committee gets it “all the way right.”

When it comes to the Grammy Awards, nothing is ever really off the table. Album of the Year might bring tougher competition, but it’s definitely not out of reach for Clipse. They could also score nods in the rap categories, even though plenty of great projects came out in the past year.

Let God Sort Em Out could easily end up competing against Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA. There’s also a chance Playboi Carti’s MUSIC or Lil Baby’s WHAM could get nominated, considering how well they fared on the charts. The official nominations announcement arrives on Nov. 7, so fans won’t have to speculate for too much longer.

Either way, Pusha T feels like a Grammy win would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment” for Clipse. “The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for,” Malice added. “So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”

Another moment on their bucket list — or at least on Pharrell’s — is seeing Clipse perform “The Birds Don’t Sing” at the awards show. “That’s all I care about,” he admitted. The track, dedicated to Pusha T and Malice’s late parents, is arguably one of the most moving songs on the entire 13-track project. They recently dropped a visual companion for it on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

Elsewhere, Pharrell seemed to take a playful shot at Kanye West, who previously shared a video of someone (presumably himself) urinating on the golden gramophone. “You got people who get them and pee on them, and we ain’t doing none of that,” the Virginia producer joked. “We want them for our parents.”