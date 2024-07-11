Image Image Credit Boston Globe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With CHROMAKOPIA being out for a little over a week, Tyler, The Creator took a moment to show gratitude to his fans and new listeners on Thursday (Nov. 7).

“Thank you to everyone who has listened, skimmed through, put it on repeat, turned [it] off, loved it, hated it, grew on, grown off, related to, was foreign to, anything. I really appreciate any ears,” the “Noid” artist shared on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of the LP’s limited-edition vinyl.

“I’m at a different point in my life than I was when most of you met me, so to share these thoughts or feelings that I may [or] may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release,” he continued. Tyler added that seeing CHROMAKOPIA connect with so many people was “such a great feeling,” unlike anything he’d previously experienced.

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the week, CHROMAKOPIA managed to sell a whopping 299,500 album-equivalent units with only four tracking days. It arrived with pre-release efforts like “St. Chroma” and “Thought I Was Dead,” the latter of which got updated with contributions from ScHoolboy Q and Santigold. Other features on the project included Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, Doechii, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne, to name a few.

During a concert ahead of CHROMAKOPIA’s release, Tyler explained the LP’s meaning: “The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of s**t my mom told me as a kid. Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k she was talking about.’”

In mid-November, the Los Angeles rapper is expected to headline 2024’s Camp Flog Gnaw. Other artists on the bill include Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, Earl Sweatshirt, and Tommy Richman. After that, Tyler will embark on his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” with supporting acts Paris Texas and Lil Yachty.