Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T at the 2025 Met Gala and Kanye West at the 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Pusha T confirmed that he’s no longer working with Kanye West, calling their relationship “definitely in the past.”

He acknowledged their creative history, including tracks like “So Appalled” and “New God Flow,” but emphasized loyalty over nostalgia.

Their split deepened during the Donda era and after West’s controversial remarks, which Pusha T publicly denounced.

Don’t expect a Pusha T and Kanye West reunion anytime soon, if ever. In an interview published on Thursday (Aug. 7) by The Guardian, the Virginia rapper made it clear that his working relationship with the Graduation creator is over.

When asked if the two would ever collaborate again, Pusha T told the publication, “Yeah, that’s in the past. That’s definitely in the past.” He added, “If I diss someone, it’s a very real thing to me. I watch other rappers use disses as a gimmick and s**t like that, but that ain’t what this is for me.”

It’s a sentiment we’ve heard before from the DAYTONA artist, most notably when he addressed his fallout with Travis Scott earlier this year. While Pusha T seems to have completely ruled out another collaboration with West, he was still willing to admit that they made “great things together” before.

“Creating ‘So Appalled’ and ‘New God Flow’ were some of my favorite memories. The GOOD Fridays series, that was crazy, too,” he said. Although, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The last project that saw a Pusha T and Ye joint effort was 2022’s It’s Almost Dry.

As noted by REVOLT, their relationship began running its course around the time of 2021’s Donda. It only worsened after Ye’s anti-Semitic comments the following year, which Pusha T called “very disappointing.” Speaking to The Los Angeles Times in November 2022, he emphasized, “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech.”

Over the years, both artists have publicly spoken about their strained relationship. “I miss me and Pusha’s friendship,” Ye tweeted in May. The “Nosetalgia” rapper later responded during Clipse’s cover story with Complex: “I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario?”