Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images and Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar stayed in contact during the height of Lamar’s lyrical battle with Drake.

Pusha T praised Lamar's “euphoria” diss as a standout moment in battle rap, calling it “incredible.”

Their recent collaboration on “Chains & Whips” appears on Clipse’s album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Pusha T spoke with Kendrick Lamar during his beef with Drake, he confirmed during “The Breakfast Club” on Friday (July 11). Clipse is currently making rounds for their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, and given the Compton rapper's involvement in the project, the conversation inevitably turned toward their common adversary.

When Charlamagne Tha God asked Pusha T if he realized he’d laid the blueprint for Lamar’s “euphoria,” the artist responded, “Great lyricists just tune into the obvious.” DJ Envy then stepped in with the question fans have been waiting to hear: whether or not the two spoke while the Grammy Award winner was going at Drake. “Hell yeah. That’s my guy!” he replied. Check out the full sit-down below.

As many fans remember, Pusha was one of the many, many names Lamar mentioned on last year’s “euphoria,” his response to Drake’s “Push Ups.” The pgLang founder rapped, “Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T / You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me / He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet.”

Like many Hip Hop fans, Pusha T clearly appreciated the sheer amount of lyricism on the track. In fact, he previously described the song as “incredible” to Vulture. “Incredible display of battle raps. Listen, man, Kendrick…,” he said, while No Malice called it a “master class.”

Let God Sort Em Out arrived on streaming services with 13 songs, two of which were pre-release offerings: “So Be It” and “Ace Trumpets.” Among the newer standouts, Clipse reflected on losing their parents on “The Birds Don't Sing,” fans speculated who Tyler, The Creator took aim at on “P.O.V.,” and Lamar united with the duo on “Chains & Whips.”