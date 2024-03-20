Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T, Drake, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 8), Kendrick Lamar was revealed as the headlining act of the Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show, with many fans using the moment to take shots at Drake. In addition to the Compton lyricist’s longtime supporters, Pusha T also appeared to get in on teasing the “Hotline Bling” artist.

The Virginia-based artist shared a quote from Lamar’s announcement teaser that read, “Only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.” On his Instagram Story, he simply added, “This is true,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

The “no round twos” line itself seemed to be a response to Drake’s recent post about winning “game two” — possibly hinting at another match in his high-profile exchange with Lamar. Meanwhile, Pusha’s comments might have referenced his own past beef with the Toronto artist, which briefly ended with his famed “Story of Adidon.”

At the time of reporting, Drake has not publicly reacted to Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX announcement or Pusha’s perceived jabs.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said of headlining the forthcoming event, set to take place in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. He added, “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” JAY-Z shared, per REVOLT. “His deep love for Hip Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Though we’re months away from getting any additional information about the halftime show, it’s possible Lamar could do a rendition of “Not Like Us.” The track serves as his longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, having spent two nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart. Plus, its accompanying visual has over 128 million YouTube views to date.