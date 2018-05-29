Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Stringer via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pusha T knows a thing or two about Hip Hop beef. The battle-tested emcee sat down for an interview during Art Basel on Saturday (Dec. 7) where he addressed a plethora of topics, including the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In the now-viral clip, journalist Ari Melber brings up Lamar’s notable line on “euphoria” that name drops Pusha T and asked him what it means to him. On the diss record, Lamar stated, “I don’t like you poppin’ s**t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?/ He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet.”

The “Move That Dope” bar spitter stated, “I guess he was just telling him, you know he needed to address me before comes back and trying to go at him.” Shortly after Pusha T explained, “I think it was a great time for me. That whole battle was an awesome time. I think that him being a fan of Hip Hop, he saw it as that.” Pusha T gave Lamar his flowers for how he handled the battle.

When asked if he believed that his “Nosetalgia” collaborator won the battle against Drake, he said, “1,000%.” He went as far to state, “I think that Kendrick is a lyricist, and a lyricist that talks to your soul.” When addressing Lamar’s skillset, he alluded to his gut-punching subject matter ultimately leading to Drake seeking legal action against the GNX recording artist.

In an interview with Vulture, he described his performance explaining, “Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen, man, Kendrick …” His brother and partner in rhyme No Malice claimed the song was a “master class.”

Pusha T and No Malice are set to unleash a new album in the near future. The duo has not released an album as Clipse since their 2009 project, Til the Casket Drops, which boasted features from Cam’ron, Pharrell, Kanye West, Yo Gotti, Ab-Liva, Keri Hilson and Nicole Hurst.