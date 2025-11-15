Image Image Credit Olga Gasnier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T, Virginia Williams and their son Nigel Brixx Thorton attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nigel is getting a little sibling. On Friday (Nov. 14), Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Thornton, announced that they’re expecting another child.

She shared the news with an Instagram carousel showing her cradling her stomach. “Second masterpiece on the way,” the caption read. “God is good.” In a separate post, Pusha T revealed they’re welcoming a boy in the spring.

"Nigel, you ask and you shall receive… but this time, it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes,” the “If You Know You Know” rapper wrote. “You are gonna owe her big time! New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother… I hope you are ready."

He added that Nigel will now have to “share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you.” Pointing to his brotherhood with Malice — who Nigel calls Uncle Mookie — Pusha asked, “What’s better than that?”

Pusha spent the second half of his caption thanking Virginia. “Thank you for my second baby boy… I hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does,” he penned. “You make things very easy for me, and I love and appreciate you for it all.” He ended the post with, “See you spring 2026, my boy.”

The DAYTONA rapper and Virginia, who married in 2018, welcomed Nigel in July two years later. She’s called being a mom her “dream job” and said she was excited that their firstborn arrived during Gemini season.

While nothing tops the joy of bringing another baby into the family, Pusha also has the 2026 Grammy Awards to look forward to next year. Clipse is nominated for five categories, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Let God Sort Em Out.