Cardi B, Kehlani, and JID are among the Hip Hop and R&B artists celebrating major 2026 GRAMMY nominations.

Leon Thomas leads R&B with six nods, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

Social media lit up with gratitude and pride as artists like Doechii, FLO, and Tyla shared their reactions.

Earning a Grammy nomination is one of the biggest honors an artist can achieve, second only to actually taking one home on awards night. On Friday (Nov. 7), the Recording Academy revealed the full list of nominees, with plenty of artists quickly taking to social media to share their excitement.

Of course, not everyone got the recognition fans were hoping for. Playboi Carti and The Weeknd were both seemingly snubbed, as was Mariah the Scientist’s “Burning Blue.” That being said, it's still a great moment for those who did make the cut. Kendrick Lamar led all artists with nine nominations, while Leon Thomas emerged victorious as the most-nominated R&B act with six, following the success of MUTT.

Without further ado, here’s how artists like Doechii, Clipse, Kehlani, and more reacted to their 2026 Grammy nominations.

1. Cardi B

Although AM I THE DRAMA? dropped after the eligibility window for the 68th Grammy Awards, its lead single, “Outside,” arrived over the summer and earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance. Cardi B celebrated the news on X with, “All I had was $16 and a dream.”

2. Clipse

We were all rooting for Clipse to score nominations for Let God Sort Em Out, their first LP in almost 16 years. Thankfully, it did, with the project landing nods for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, along with a few nominated singles. “Five,” the rap duo wrote on Instagram.

3. Kehlani

It was hardly surprising that Kehlani’s “Folded” received nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. The single not only earned their first-ever Top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 but also caught the attention of icons like Brandy, Toni Braxton, and Ne-Yo, who contributed to various remixes. “By the grace of God,” the Oakland singer wrote in a post thanking the Recording Academy.

4. Doechii

The Swamp Princess is up for five Grammy nominations, all thanks to a song she initially recorded in her bedroom. Reacting to “Anxiety” being up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and more, Doechii shared some encouraging words for other artists. She said, “This is your sign to drop the song. Post the video. Finish the painting.”

5. Tyla

Tyla took home her first Grammy in 2024 with “Water,” and with any luck, she’ll do it again this time around with “PUSH 2 START,” which is nominated for Best African Music Performance.

6. Leon Thomas

Even with the incredible year the genre has had, Leon Thomas was the only R&B artist to score a Best New Artist nomination. The singer-songwriter’s MUTT is also competing for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, while his NPR Tiny Desk performance of “MUTT” earned a nod for Best R&B Performance.

“Thank you, God, my team, every collaborator, every producer, family, friends, and most especially my fans. I couldn’t have done it without you,” he wrote on Instagram. “I got a show tonight, and I’m gonna continue working harder on this next album.”

7. JID

"I [want to] write a long caption, but I’m busy AF, so I just [want to] thank the [Record Academy] for the nomination and mostly my team and supporters," JID penned on social media after God Does Like Ugly earned a nod for Best Rap Album. His Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK collaboration, "Wholeheartedly," is also up for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

8. FLO

FLO picked up a Grammy nod for Access All Areas in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. “Someone tell this kid that her and her sisters are Grammy-nominated,” the girl group’s Stella Quaresma said on Instagram. Meanwhile, Jorja Douglas shared on X, “Every day we’re reminded why we deserve our spot. This one’s for the people that have ever doubted their worth.”

9. Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr’s BLOOM also scored a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. Two tracks from the project, “Overqualified” and “Here We Are,” are up for Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance, respectively.